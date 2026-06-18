Kyndryl's Expanded Amazon AWS AI Deal Highlights Push Beyond AI Pilots

• Kyndryl Holdings stock is showing notable weakness. What’s behind KD decline?

Kyndryl expanded its multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services to help customers adopt and scale agentic AI while modernizing mission-critical workloads on AWS.

AWS Investment and AI Modernization

Under the expanded agreement, AWS will invest in Kyndryl's talent development, joint solution engineering, AI specialization, and industry-focused modernization capabilities.

Kyndryl said its AWS-focused global business and technical team includes more than 11,000 AWS-certified professionals.

The companies plan to co-develop industry-specific agentic AI modernization blueprints and offerings to help customers move AI from pilot projects into production.

Automation and Cloud Migration

The partnership aims to automate operations, coordinate workflows and reduce manual effort across large IT environments.

Kyndryl and AWS recently completed an IT modernization and cloud migration project for Alpitour World, moving the company's core mainframe workloads to AWS.

KD Technical Analysis: Bearish Trend With Key Support Levels

The stock’s current price is significantly below its moving averages, with the 20-day SMA at $11.92 and the 50-day SMA at $12.64, indicating bearish momentum.

The MACD is above its signal line, suggesting that downside pressure is easing, even though the overall trend remains negative.

Key Resistance : $13 — Nearby level where rebounds can stall.

: $13 — Nearby level where rebounds can stall. Key Support: $10 — Nearby level where buyers previously stepped in.

Over the past 12 months, Kyndryl has experienced a drastic decline of about 72.47%, reflecting ongoing market challenges.

The recent death cross in September 2025, where the 50-day SMA fell below the 200-day SMA, further underscores the bearish sentiment surrounding the stock.

Kyndryl Earnings Preview and Analyst Price Targets

Kyndryl will provide its next financial update on Aug. 3 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 3 cents (Down from 37 cents year-over-year)

: Loss of 3 cents (Down from 37 cents year-over-year) Revenue Estimate : $3.67 billion (Down from $3.74 billion YoY)

: $3.67 billion (Down from $3.74 billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 13.5x (Indicates value opportunity)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $16.80. Recent analyst moves include:

Susquehanna : Downgraded to Neutral (Lowers target to $13 on May 21)

: Downgraded to Neutral (Lowers target to $13 on May 21) Scotiabank: Sector Perform (Lowers target to $15 on May 8)

KD Stock Price Activity: Kyndryl Hldgs shares were trading 3.41% lower at $11.06 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.