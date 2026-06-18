What's Going On With Alibaba Stock Thursday?

Nasdaq futures rose 1.83%, while S&P 500 futures gained 0.74%. The stock continues to trade near recent lows as traders focus on its weak technical picture rather than the broader market’s strength.

Alibaba remains in a well-defined downtrend, with investors treating recent rebounds as short-term trading opportunities instead of signs of a lasting recovery.

The stock continues to digest June’s selloff, and traders are watching whether it can hold key support levels before attempting a sustained rebound.

The weaker performance stands out against a positive backdrop for equities, suggesting the selling pressure is driven more by company-specific technical factors than by broader market sentiment.

AI Infrastructure Expansion in Japan

The company also introduced AI-native database and analytics services in Japan and made its Model Studio AI development platform available locally. The platform gives developers access to Alibaba’s latest Qwen3.7-Plus model and third-party large language models, with HappyHorse video generation and Qwen3.5-Omni multimodal models set to launch soon.

Alibaba Cloud said the expansion increases its global network to 105 availability zones across 32 regions and supports its strategy to provide secure, scalable AI infrastructure for enterprise customers worldwide.

Technical Analysis

Alibaba’s technical setup remains bearish. The stock is trading 12.7% below its 20-day simple moving average, 17.7% below its 50-day SMA, 22.1% below its 100-day SMA, and 28.6% below its 200-day SMA. Stocks trading this far below their major trend lines often face heavy selling pressure during rallies.

The moving averages also continue to flash weakness. The 20-day SMA remains below the 50-day SMA, while the 50-day SMA crossed below the 200-day SMA in April, forming a bearish “death cross.” That pattern typically signals that sellers remain in control until the stock reclaims key moving averages.

Momentum indicators suggest the stock is oversold. Alibaba’s relative strength index stands at 26.17, below the 30 level that often signals oversold conditions. While that can lead to short-term relief rallies, it does not confirm a lasting bottom.

Key resistance sits near $124, close to the 20-day moving average. Immediate support is around $103.50, near the lower end of the stock’s 52-week trading range.

Earnings And Analyst Outlook

Alibaba is expected to report quarterly results around Aug. 28.

Wall Street expects earnings of $2.51 per share, up from $2.06 a year earlier. Revenue is projected to rise to $38.72 billion from $34.57 billion. The stock trades at about 16.5 times forward earnings.

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Alibaba’s Benzinga Edge score reflects a mixed investment profile.

Momentum remains weak with a score of 10.08, highlighting the stock’s persistent downtrend. Quality also ranks low at 13.57. However, Value scores a strong 93.76, while Growth comes in at 83.42, suggesting investors continue to see attractive long-term fundamentals despite near-term technical weakness.

For long-term investors, the setup remains a value and growth story waiting for technical confirmation. For traders, support near $103.50 and resistance around $124 remain the key levels to watch.

ETF Exposure

Alibaba is a notable holding in several exchange-traded funds, including the Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, where it represents 1.12% of assets; the SPDR NYSE Technology ETF, with a 3.53% weighting; and the Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF, where it accounts for 2.85%.

Large inflows or outflows in these funds can create additional buying or selling pressure on Alibaba shares.

Price Action

BABA Stock Price Activity: Alibaba shares were down 0.70% at $106.69 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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