Amazon's Latest Warehouse Experiment Could Eliminate Millions Of Labor Hours: Report

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is reportedly piloting a new system, Full Facility Load Balancing (FFLB), which is designed to optimize human movement within its robot-filled warehouses.

Amazon’s latest initiative is not just about package handling, but also about human movement within its warehouses. The company’s internal studies suggest that the FFLB system could save millions in labor costs and reduce almost 7 million labor hours each year, Business Insider reported on Thursday.

The company believes this could potentially save millions of labor hours annually.

The FFLB system is designed to automatically reassign workers based on fluctuating package volumes and workloads. The system updates staffing needs every three minutes and recommends relocating workers to balance overstaffed and understaffed areas.

Amazon plans to roll out FFLB across its Amazon Robotic Sortable (ARS) facilities this year. In these warehouses, humans and robots work together to fulfill customer orders



The company told the publication that the FFLB system is designed to help managers respond to changing warehouse conditions rather than replace them, and noted that its projected savings are based on modeling assumptions, not individual worker productivity data.

Amazon.com did not respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Automation Overhaul

Later that month, Amazon acquired New York-based Fauna Robotics, which developed a 42-inch humanoid robot, Sprout. The robot can walk, interact with people, grip objects, and perform simple tasks.

Robots Reshape Amazon's Workforce

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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