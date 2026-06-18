HubSpot Stock's Momentum Score Jumps As Shareholders Approve 2.3 Million New Shares For Incentives

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) stock saw a sharp surge in momentum score, jumping from 18.21 to 32.09 on a week-over-week basis.

A momentum score is a metric that evaluates how strongly a stock is trending by analyzing recent price movements and trading volume, helping indicate the strength and direction of its current trend.

HubSpot Expands Equity Plan

At its annual meeting held on Monday, investors voted in favor of adding 2.3 million shares to HubSpot's 2024 Stock Option and Incentive Plan, as reported by Investing.com

The move expands the company's ability to compensate employees with equity but also raises potential dilution concerns for existing shareholders.

Shareholders also re-elected five directors—Mike Berry, Claire Hughes Johnson, Yamini Rangan, Clara Shih and Jay Simons to the board for one-year terms.

The company confirmed that investors approved several additional proposals, including the ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as its independent auditor for fiscal year 2026 and an advisory vote approving executive compensation.

A key governance change also passed, allowing shareholders who own at least 10% of HubSpot's outstanding shares to call a special meeting.

The proposal gives large investors greater leverage to push for corporate action between annual meetings.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings provide a detailed view of HubSpot Inc's price structure, showing that its short-, medium-, and long-term trends have all shifted into negative territory based on the latest data.

HubSpot In AI Software Watchlist

In a post on X, Chief Market Strategist FuturumEquities Shay Boloor highlighted HubSpot as a key software company to watch, noting its role in unifying marketing, sales, and customer service into a single growth platform.

Price Action

HubSpot Inc. closed at $176.71 on Wednesday, down 3.36%, with pre-market trading up 1.13% on Thursday at the time of writing.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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