Noam Shazeer, Vice President of Engineering and Gemini co-lead at Google DeepMind, announced Wednesday he is leaving to join OpenAI.

Sharing the news on X, Shazeer wrote, “I’m excited to share that I’ll be joining OpenAI and look forward to working with the exceptional team there.”

The American computer scientist added that it was “a difficult decision to move on” and said he was “incredibly proud” of his work at Google.

Responding to Shazeer’s post, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman called him “one of the people I have most wanted to work with since the very beginning of OpenAI,” adding the partnership was “only 10 years” in the making.

The Man Who Helped Build Modern AI

Shazeer is no ordinary engineer. He is best known as a co-author of the landmark 2017 paper “Attention Is All You Need,” which laid the foundation for modern large language models and sparked the AI revolution that followed.

His trajectory spans over two decades at Google, a stint as CEO of AI character maker Character.AI and a return to lead Gemini development.

Shazeer‘s departure comes just weeks after Alphabet introduced new AI products, including the Gemini 3.5 Flash model and the Gemini Spark AI agent, at its annual I/O developer conference.

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