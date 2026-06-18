Why Is Marvell Technology Stock Gaining Thursday?

Although there was no fresh company announcement on Thursday, the report reinforced Marvell’s long-term AI growth narrative and kept attention on the stock after its strong rally over the past year.

Marvell Eyes Taiwan Semiconductor’s 1.4-Nanometer Process

According to a Nikkei Asia report, Marvell plans to use Taiwan Semiconductor’s upcoming A14 (1.4-nanometer) process for next-generation AI chips as it deepens its focus on high-speed connectivity for AI data centers.

Marvell’s data center business has expanded rapidly and accounted for more than 75% of the company’s total revenue in the most recent quarter.

“We have to compete, and we have to have the best products in the world,” President and COO Chris Koopmans said, adding that Marvell will continue using Taiwan Semiconductor “if Taiwan Semiconductor maintains the absolute best technology in the world.”

Technical Analysis

Marvell remains in a strong long-term uptrend. The stock has gained 286.3% over the past 12 months and continues to trade well above its major moving averages. It sits about 20.6% above its 20-day simple moving average of $251.41 and roughly 171.2% above its 200-day simple moving average of $111.83.

The trend structure remains bullish. The 20-day moving average is above the 50-day moving average, while the 50-day average crossed above the 200-day average in October 2025, forming a golden cross. However, the stock’s large gap above the 50-day moving average of $194.02 suggests that even a routine pullback could appear sharp without changing the broader uptrend.

Momentum has softened. The MACD remains below its signal line, and the histogram is negative. This suggests buying pressure has weakened in recent sessions. A move back above the signal line would indicate renewed upside momentum.

Marvell is trading just below its 52-week high of $324.20 after setting a new high in June. The stock remains in a bullish trend but could enter a period of consolidation if buyers fail to push it to fresh highs.

Key resistance stands near $324.00, which aligns with the 52-week high. Initial support is around $244.00, close to the 20-day moving average, making it an important level for trend followers.

Earnings And Analyst Outlook

The next major catalyst is Marvell’s estimated earnings release on Aug. 27, 2026.

Wall Street expects earnings of 87 cents per share, up from 67 cents a year earlier. Revenue is projected to reach $2.70 billion, compared with $2.01 billion in the prior-year quarter.

The stock trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.5, reflecting a premium valuation.

Analysts maintain a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $233.50. Recent analyst actions include:

Rosenblatt maintained a Buy rating with a $240 price forecast on June 12.

maintained a Buy rating with a $240 price forecast on June 12. B. Riley Securities raised its Buy price forecast to $345 on June 12.

raised its Buy price forecast to $345 on June 12. Barclays raised its Overweight price forecast to $275 on May 29.

ETF Exposure

Marvell is a major holding in several semiconductor exchange-traded funds, including:

Strong inflows or outflows in these funds can create additional buying or selling pressure in Marvell shares.

Price Action

MRVL Stock Price Activity: Marvell Technology shares were trading up 4.89% at $303.70 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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