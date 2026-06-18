Editor’s Note 6.22.2026: The Commodore CEO was misidentified in the original version. The paragraph has been deleted.

As smartphones become increasingly packed with apps, notifications and endless scrolling, Commodore is betting that some consumers are ready for a device that does a lot less.

Commodore Callback Flip Phone Takes Aim At Social Media Addiction

Earlier this week, the gaming brand unveiled the Commodore Callback, a modern flip phone that intentionally blocks access to social media platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X, Threads and YouTube, while also eliminating web browsers.

Instead of competing with flagship smartphones on processing power or camera features, the Callback is being marketed as a distraction-free alternative designed to help users spend less time staring at screens.

Commodore Callback Price, Release Date And Preorder Details

Preorders for the Commodore Callback begin June 30, with early sign-ups potentially receiving a $100 discount off the $499.99 starting price.

The see-through Starlight Edition will cost $549.99, while the premium gold-coated variant carries a $640 price tag.

What The Commodore Callback Can — And Can’t — Do

Despite its stripped-down approach, the phone is not entirely disconnected from the modern world.

The Callback still includes messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Signal and Telegram, along with practical services including Google Maps and Uber.

Users also get a camera, music player and a selection of classic Commodore games and retro ringtones.

The company appears to be targeting consumers seeking a digital detox without completely abandoning essential communication and navigation tools.

Why The Launch Comes At A Key Moment

The launch arrives as governments around the world increasingly scrutinize social media’s impact on young users.

Countries including Australia have moved to restrict social media access for minors, while policymakers in Canada and the U.K. have explored similar measures.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images