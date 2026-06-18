Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has called upon G7 leaders to collaborate on the implementation of advanced AI tools in the wake of a U.S. export block on his company’s latest model.

Amodei made his plea in front of President Donald Trump and other G7 leaders at a summit in Évian-les-Bains, France on Wednesday. He received backing from Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, the Financial Times reported.

Amodei empathized with countries’ efforts to prevent AI misuse, but called for democratic nations to collaborate and "resist the temptation to splinter" over the release of advanced tools. Altman stressed the need to provide cyberdefense tools to all present countries.

French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged the Anthropic dispute had highlighted the stakes for the U.S. and its G7 allies. He warned of potential damage to U.S. companies leading the AI race if the U.S. could suddenly “turn off the switch”. Macron called for “stronger regulation of artificial intelligence” and warned against “non-cooperation among democracies.”

Altman-Amodei Clash Over Strategy

Altman even criticized Anthropic’s marketing of its cybersecurity-focused Claude Mythos, calling it “fear-based marketing” that promoted limiting advanced AI access to a small group of users.

Anthropic Mythos Ban, OpenAI Probe

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock