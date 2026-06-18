Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has teased an update for the Full Self-Driving (FSD) system that would let owners converse with xAI‘s Grok like they would with a chauffeur.

Conversational Grok

"Hey Grok, turn right here." "Drop us off right here, we’ll walk due to traffic." "Drop at entrance first, then park far away," the user shared some possible prompts for Grok on FSD in the post.

Responding to the user, Musk shared that the feature will be rolled out in a future update to the FSD system. “This functionality will be there in about 3 months or so,” the Tesla CEO said in his response.

Cybercab Receives Texas DOT Backing

Musk’s Robotaxi and self-driving efforts gained a boost recently as Marc Williams, who is the Executive Director of the Texas Department of Transportation (DOT), hailed the Tesla Cybercab’s driverless nature, as well as its design elements like the butterfly doors.

Elon Musk Acquires Nearly 20% Voting Power

On June 16, Musk also exercised his stock options, which helped him gain more than 300 million shares of the EV giant's stock as part of his 2018 CEO Compensation Award. The trade, which also resulted in Tesla withholding 17.5 million shares, takes his voting rights to approximately 19.9%.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla provides excellent Growth and Quality, while also offering a favorable price trend in the Short, Medium and Long term.

Price Action: Tesla shares were up 0.33% to $397.66 during the after-hours trading on Wednesday.

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