EU Chief Calls For US-Europe AI Alliance Amid Growing Sovereignty Concerns

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for a strengthened transatlantic partnership on artificial intelligence during a G7 session, warning that the fast-moving technology carries both major opportunities and serious risks.

G7 AI Push For Transatlantic Cooperation

On Wednesday, in a post on X, von der Leyen described, "AI is developing exponentially. the most important technology of our time."

She said, "It comes with immense potential, but also risks for free, democratic societies."

"I believe Europe and the US should work together on AI," She added.

She argued that Europe and the U.S. together represent roughly 70% of the global AI market, giving them both the influence and responsibility to shape its future direction.

"We have complementary strengths, shared security interests, and a common responsibility to lead," she said, calling for deeper cooperation between the two sides.

Von der Leyen urged joint investment in AI development and broader adoption across key sectors. "Invest together. Accelerate adoption everywhere, from industry to healthcare," she said.

She also stressed safety concerns: "Ensure that the most powerful models are trustworthy and safe."

Europe AI Sovereignty Concerns Grow

Earlier, the European Commission said Anthropic's restriction of advanced AI models for users outside the U.S. highlighted Europe's need to reduce reliance on foreign AI providers and strengthen technological sovereignty.

It also noted that while AI systems offered benefits, they raised "serious cybersecurity concerns."

Mistral AI CEO Arthur Mensch warned Europe had a narrow window to build an independent AI infrastructure or risk deep dependence on U.S. tech firms.

He said the competition over AI dominance was being driven by control of chips, energy and computing power, while also pointing to limits in Europe's regulation and capital markets.

JPMorgan said the AI market had been led by U.S. companies but identified Mistral as Europe's strongest challenger, projecting major growth in "sovereign AI" demand as governments and businesses seek greater control over AI systems and data.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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