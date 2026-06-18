Jim Cramer Says SpaceX 'Could Not Maintain Its Meme Status' As Rally Stalls: 'Too Many Sellers'

SpaceX’s Meme Stock Status Could Not Be Sustained

In a post on X, Cramer expressed his views on SpaceX’s decline following days of sizeable gains in value. “SpaceX could not maintain its meme status,” the TV host said. He added that the stock was unable to “sustain the walk up.”

In a separate post, Cramer also outlined that SpaceX has a “two-way market” now that both buyers and sellers were trading the stock. “Can’t meme it; too many sellers,” he said.

SpaceX’s Meme Stock Warnings

Multiple analysts had issued warnings about SpaceX becoming a meme stock following its rapid growth, with Charlie Billelo, who is an executive at investment firm Creative Planning, cautioning against SpaceX's rise that echoed 2021’s meme stock era.

Investor Gary Black of The Future Fund LLC also said that SPCX could be losing its “meme stock” status, with options trading providing investors with a new way to bet against the stock.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, SpaceX provides a favorable price trend in the Short, Medium and Long term.

Price Action: SpaceX shares were up 1.75% at $195.17 during the after-hours trading session on Wednesday.

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