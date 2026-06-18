Musk Says FSD Will Remember Parking Preferences

"Upcoming releases of FSD will remember your parking preferences, so that the car goes to the right location at your home, office, school drop off, etc.," Musk wrote on Wednesday on X.

Musk said destination parking remains "by far" the biggest reason people intervene while using FSD. He added that "critical safety interventions are extremely rare."

The comment came in response to a post from entrepreneur and Y Combinator partner Tom Blomfield, who praised Tesla's Full Self-Driving and said he rarely intervenes except for a tricky garage maneuver. His post included a screenshot showing 96% autonomous usage, a 13-day streak and consistent monthly self-driving mileage.

Parking Remains A Weak Spot For FSD

Parking has remained a weak spot for Tesla's driver-assistance system. According to a Teslarati report, when FSD enters a parking lot, it often targets the first open space it detects. That can force drivers to intervene if the car chooses a spot too close to other vehicles, too far from an entrance, or otherwise inconvenient.

Musk did not give a release date. But Tesla has been rolling out new FSD versions every few weeks, suggesting the parking update could arrive soon if testing holds.

The feature fits into Tesla's broader effort to reduce human input from start to finish of a trip. Electrek recently reported that Tesla upgraded its Actually Smart Summon parking-lot feature with unified AI models, raising its top speed to 8 mph and improving responsiveness. Musk has also hinted at fixes for multi-level parking garages.

Safety Scrutiny Shadows New Software Push

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 2.05% at $396.38 on Wednesday. Shares were up 0.33% to $397.66 during the after-hours trading.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla stock provides excellent Growth and Quality, while also offering a favorable price trend in the Short, Medium and Long term.

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