Nvidia Supplier SK Hynix Ships Next-Generation HBM Memory Samples To Major Customers

SK Hynix Unveils Advanced HBM4E Memory For AI Workloads

In a statement, the South Korean memory giant said that it has started supplying samples of its next-generation 12-layer HBM4E chips for customer evaluation.

The new memory delivers transfer speeds of up to 16 gigabits per second per pin and offers more than 20% better power efficiency compared with previous-generation products.

HBM is a critical component in AI accelerators and graphics processors because it enables faster movement of massive datasets required to train and run advanced AI models.

The technology is widely used alongside AI chips produced by Nvidia.

AI Memory Race Intensifies As Rivals Chase Market Leader

SK Hynix is currently Nvidia’s primary supplier of HBM products, giving it a significant advantage in the booming AI infrastructure market.

Record Financial Results Highlight AI-Driven Growth

The company’s latest product milestone follows a blockbuster first quarter reported in April.

SK Hynix posted record revenue of 52.58 trillion won, or approximately $35.6 billion, surpassing the 50 trillion won mark for the first time. Revenue increased 198% from a year earlier and 60% from the previous quarter.

Operating profit reached a record 37.6 trillion won, or about $25.4 billion, nearly doubling from the fourth quarter of 2025 and rising fivefold year over year.

The company reported an operating margin of 72%, underscoring the profitability of the ongoing AI spending boom.

Price Action: At the time of writing, SK Hynix stock was trading 5.79% higher at KRW 2,667,000 (about $1,754) in Seoul, gaining KRW 146,000 during Thursday’s session.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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