Jim Cramer On SpaceX's Wild Rally: 'This Stock Might As Well Be Called Elon Musk'

Cramer opined that the company, potentially facing losses for years to come, does not warrant such a high valuation on its own. “The stock is called SpaceX, but it might as well be called Elon Musk,” he said. “It only gets there because it's run by Musk.”

Notably, a previous report indicated that the company reportedly recorded a loss of nearly $5 billion last year, despite raking in over $18.5 billion in revenue.

However, Cramer also pointed out that those who doubted the stock’s valuation and bet against the rally have paid a hefty price. He argued that traditional valuation methods fail to capture what many investors see in the stock.

SpaceX Valuation Debate Intensifies

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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