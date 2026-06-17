Elon Musk's Robotaxi Goals Get A Boost As Texas DOT Official Hails Tesla Cybercab

A Texas Department of Transportation (DOT) executive has backed Tesla Inc.‘s (NASDAQ:TSLA) robotaxi efforts, in what could be a boost for Elon Musk‘s self-driving goals.

A Significant Shift In Mobility

Marc Williams, the Executive Director of the Texas DOT, took to the social media platform LinkedIn on Tuesday, sharing his views on the Tesla Cybercab.

“The introduction of the CyberCab will dramitically scale” Tesla’s Robotaxi operations in Austin, Houston and Dallas “over the coming months,” Williams said.

The Texas DOT Executive also hailed the vehicle’s design elements, like the butterfly doors and said that the absence of traditional driver controls marked a “significant shift in mobility and vehicle design.”

“As our transportation industry across Texas and the U.S. looks to the future, our focus at TxDOT remains on how integrating these advancing technologies can support safe, efficient, and long-term system performance,” Williams said.

Source: Marc Williams via LinkedIn

Tesla’s Robotaxi Fleet Shrinks, Robotaxi Concerns

Tesla's self-driving exploits, meanwhile, have been brought into question by the EV giant's former data labelers and engineers, who say that they do not trust the EV giant’s self-driving system as well as its safety data.

Waymo Introduces Premier Subscription

Dubbed ‘Waymo Premier,’ the service would be available for $29.99/month and will initially roll out in areas like San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Phoenix.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla provides excellent Growth and Quality, while also offering a favorable price trend in the Short, Medium and Long term.

Price Action: Tesla shares were down 1.85% at $403.55 during premarket trading on Wednesday

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