The shift follows a historic, record-breaking IPO by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which vaulted the aerospace company ahead of Taiwan Semiconductor with a staggering $2.519 trillion valuation.

Nasdaq futures climbed 0.68%, while S&P 500 futures gained 0.16% ahead of the opening bell. The positive sentiment supported large-cap technology stocks, including leading semiconductor companies.

Taiwan Semiconductor Slips To No. 7 In Global Market Value

Taiwan Semiconductor’s ADRs rose 4.12% to $441.40 on Monday, valuing the chipmaker at $2.289 trillion. Meanwhile, SpaceX climbed another 19.6% to $192.50, lifting its market capitalization to $2.519 trillion after raising about $75 billion in the world’s largest IPO.

Taiwan Semiconductor, Amkor Expand U.S. Chip Packaging Partnership

Separately, Taiwan Semiconductor and Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) on Tuesday announced a 10-year partnership to expand advanced semiconductor packaging and testing in Arizona.

Under the agreement, Taiwan Semiconductor will procure advanced packaging and testing services from Amkor, helping increase U.S. capacity for AI, high-performance computing, and other advanced chips.

The companies said the collaboration will strengthen the domestic semiconductor supply chain, improve efficiency, and speed time to market.

The partnership supports Taiwan Semiconductor’s chip fabrication facilities and Amkor’s advanced packaging and test campus, both under development in Arizona.

Technical Analysis

Taiwan Semiconductor remains in a well-defined long-term uptrend. The stock is trading about 2.6% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $421.95, 7.7% above its 50-day SMA of $401.95, and nearly 30% above its 200-day SMA of $332.97. This setup suggests buyers continue to step in during pullbacks, reinforcing the broader bullish trend.

Momentum also remains healthy. The relative strength index (RSI) stands at 53.56, a neutral reading that indicates the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Despite nearly doubling over the past 12 months, the current RSI suggests there is still room for additional upside.

The broader trend also remains favorable. The 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA, while the golden cross formed in June 2025, when the 50-day SMA moved above the 200-day SMA, remains intact. As long as shares hold above key moving averages, the longer-term outlook continues to favor buyers.

The next resistance level is $450.00, just below the 52-week high of $450.16. Initial support sits near $405.50, close to the 50-day SMA, where buyers have previously emerged.

Earnings And Analyst Outlook

The company’s next earnings report is expected on July 16, 2026.

Wall Street expects earnings per share of $3.69, up from $2.47 a year earlier, on revenue of $39.76 billion versus $30.07 billion last year. The stock trades at about 36.6 times forward earnings, reflecting its premium valuation.

Analysts maintain a consensus Buy rating with an average price forecast of $442.50. Recent analyst actions include:

Barclays reiterated its Overweight rating and raised its price forecast to $470 on April 22.

reiterated its Overweight rating and raised its price forecast to $470 on April 22. DA Davidson maintained its Buy rating and price forecast of $450 on April 17.

maintained its Buy rating and price forecast of $450 on April 17. Needham reiterated its Buy rating and raised its price forecast to $480 on April 16.

ETF Exposure

Taiwan Semiconductor represents a significant holding in several exchange-traded funds, including Harbor International Compounders ETF (7.12%), Pacific NoS Global EM Equity Active ETF (9.98%), and Nicholas Crypto Income ETF (8.20%). Large fund inflows or outflows could therefore influence demand for the stock.

Price Action

TSM Stock Price Activity: Taiwan Semiconductor shares were up 1.77% at $433.36 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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