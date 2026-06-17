Pavel Durov Criticizes India's Telegram Ban, Suggests Competitive Pressure Involving Meta

Durov also called the government's action disproportionate, arguing it penalizes millions of users while failing to stop exam fraud networks.

India Blocks Telegram Over Exam Leak Concerns

Indian authorities temporarily restricted access to Telegram after allegations that leaked question papers from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) were circulated on the platform.

Officials said the move aimed to curb organized cheating rackets ahead of a scheduled retest, even as they acknowledged inconvenience to legitimate users.

India's National Testing Agency defended the decision, citing the need to protect exam integrity following widespread allegations that led to cancellations and arrests, BBC reported.

Durov Calls Ban A ‘Mistake'

Durov said the restriction unfairly impacts users who rely on Telegram for communication and education.

"Punishes 150M+ ordinary Telegram users in India," he said in a post on X, arguing that removing channels linked to leaks would have been a more targeted solution.

He added that Telegram had already taken down "hundreds of channels sharing leaked exam materials and scams."

Reliance Accused Of ‘BGP Hijacking'

In a separate post, Durov alleged that Reliance disrupted Telegram access outside India through "a rogue method called BGP hijacking."

BGP hijacking is a cyber technique where attackers manipulate internet routing to redirect traffic through unauthorized paths.

He alleged that the issue affected users in regions including the UAE and accused the company of ignoring repeated reports.

"This may be part of a competitive war," he wrote, suggesting potential ties between Reliance and Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp.

Reliance and Meta did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Legal Challenge In Delhi High Court

Telegram has also challenged the ban in India's Delhi High Court, arguing it is disproportionate and harms lawful users. The case centers on whether platform-wide restrictions are justified in response to exam fraud.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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