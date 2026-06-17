Kevin O'Leary Says 'AI Is No Different,' Technology Will Drive The 'Next Generation Of Innovation'

Investor Kevin O’Leary said artificial intelligence (AI) will reshape the global job market rather than eliminate it, arguing that the technology will drive new industries, faster innovation and higher-skilled employment opportunities.

AI Will Create Jobs, Not Eliminate Them

On Tuesday, in a post on X, O'Leary pushed back against concerns that AI will replace large portions of the workforce or create more harm than benefit.

"Every major technological breakthrough has been met with fear that it would destroy jobs," he wrote. "AI is no different."

He added that, like the internet era, AI is more likely to generate new industries than erase opportunities.

"Just as the internet created entirely new industries and opportunities, I believe AI will unlock the next generation of innovation," he said.

O'Leary also highlighted potential applications in healthcare and engineering, including faster medical diagnostics and accelerated research timelines.

"Delivering scan results in minutes instead of weeks" and advancing technologies that once seemed impossible will require broad participation from engineers, scientists and entrepreneurs, he said.

He further argued that the economic winners will be those who invest early in computing infrastructure needed to support AI systems.

AI Job Loss Fears Overstated

Earlier, David Sacks supported Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon's view that AI is more likely to transform work than eliminate it, saying fears of a "job apocalypse" are overstated.

Solomon estimated AI could automate roughly 25% of work hours over the next decade, but said historical patterns show technology tends to shift rather than eliminate employment.

He said AI was already being integrated into Nvidia's engineering workflows and emphasized that AI users are becoming the most in-demand workers.

He added that productivity gains could lower costs in areas like housing and food while boosting overall economic output.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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