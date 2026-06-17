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June 17, 2026 2:11 AM 2 min read

Trump Administration Holds Off Blacklisting DeepSeek And More Than 100 Chinese Companies Flagged As Security Risks: Report

The Donald Trump administration has reportedly delayed adding Chinese AI startup DeepSeek, memory chipmaker CXMT and more than 100 other Chinese companies identified as national security risks to a U.S. trade blacklist.

DeepSeek, CXMT Among Firms Approved For US Blacklist

DeepSeek, ChangXin Memory Technologies or CXMT and dozens of other Chinese entities were approved last year by an interagency committee for inclusion on the Commerce Department’s Entity List, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Companies placed on the Entity List face significant restrictions, as U.S. firms generally cannot export goods, software or technology to them without obtaining government licenses that are often denied.

The report said DeepSeek drew scrutiny over allegations that it supported Chinese military and intelligence activities and attempted to access advanced U.S. chips through shell companies in Southeast Asia.

Meanwhile, CXMT, China’s leading memory chipmaker, was previously designated by the Pentagon as a Chinese military company.

The Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

US-China Tensions Shape Export Control Decisions

The reported delay comes as Washington and Beijing remain locked in a broader rivalry over artificial intelligence, semiconductors, trade and national security.

The U.S. officials have reportedly held off publishing new Entity List additions since October, marking the longest gap between updates in more than a decade.

Experts cited by the publication argued that slowing the pace of new listings could allow sensitive American technology to continue reaching companies viewed as strategic competitors.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Kaspars Grinvalds on Shutterstock.com

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