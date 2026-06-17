GM Introduces 2027 Chevy Silverado, Takes Aim At Ford F-150 And Ram With Bigger V8s And 10-Speed Gearbox

General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) introduced the fifth-generation 2027 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 on Tuesday, giving its top-selling pickup a ground-up redesign on a modified T1-2 platform and a sharper bet on V8 power.

Chevrolet Bets On Larger V8 Engines Again

Chevrolet said the new Silverado replaces the outgoing 5.3-liter and 6.2-liter engines with larger 5.7-liter and 6.6-liter V8s built on GM's Gen VI small-block architecture. The 5.7-liter engine revives the classic "350" small-block identity for the first time in nearly 30 years, while the 6.6-liter replaces the prior 6.2-liter option.

The standard turbocharged four-cylinder stays in the lineup but gets performance upgrades. The fuel-efficient 3.0-liter Duramax turbo-diesel inline-six also carries over. Every 2027 Silverado now comes with a 10-speed automatic transmission, replacing the previous eight-speed setup on lower trims.

Digital Cabin And Simplified Trims Take Shape

Chevrolet also simplified the truck's trim structure to seven choices. The company retired the long-running LT badge and renamed that core consumer trim simply "Silverado." Three trims arrive as factory-lifted models because of what Chevrolet called "significant demand" in its press release.

Inside, the Silverado moves to a far more digital cabin. Every trim, including the Work Truck, gets a 16.3-inch center touchscreen and a 12.2-inch digital driver display. High Country and ZR2 models add an 11.5-inch passenger screen, head-up display and rear camera mirror, giving premium trims more than 60 inches of total screen space.

Chevrolet said availability and pricing will be announced later this year. Edmunds pricing for the current Work Truck sits around the $39,000 to $40,000 range, below base versions of the Ford F-150 XL and Ram 1500 Tradesman.

Reliability Questions And Earnings Frame Silverado Launch

The redesign also follows reliability scrutiny for GM's current 6.2-liter V8. GM recalled nearly 600,000 L87-equipped vehicles in the U.S. last year after engine-failure concerns and a later change to oil guidance.

The launch comes as GM says the Silverado EV remains in its lineup, even after the Trump administration rolled back the EPA's 2009 Endangerment Finding.

GM recently reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.70 per share, beating estimates of $2.62. Revenue slipped 0.9% to $43.624 billion, while adjusted EBIT rose 21.9% to $4.253 billion. GM is scheduled to report second-quarter results on July 21.

Benzinga Edge Rankings show that General Motors stock scores well on the Momentum and Value metrics and offers a favorable price trend in the Short, Medium and Long Term.

Price Action: GM stock fell 1.86% to $82.51 at market close on Tuesday, but gained 0.59% to $83.00 during the after-hours session.

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