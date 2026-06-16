OpenAI reportedly spent $3.7 billion during the first quarter of 2026 while it generated $5.7 billion in revenue.

OpenAI’s AI Spending Remains Massive

The ChatGPT maker’s first-quarter spending exceeded half of its revenue for the period, Reuters reported on Tuesday (via The Information).

OpenAI did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Separately, earlier in the day, it was reported that OpenAI’s net loss widened to about $39 billion in 2025, up from $5 billion a year earlier, citing audited financial statements confirmed by sources.

Excluding restructuring charges and other non-cash items, the company’s loss was approximately $8 billion.

Research And Development Drives Costs

According to the report, OpenAI’s total spending reached $34 billion in 2025. Research and development accounted for roughly $19 billion of that amount, while nearly $6 billion went toward sales, marketing and other expenses.

The company said in March that it was generating about $2 billion in monthly revenue.

OpenAI Eyes Anthropic Price War, $100 Billion Ad Revenue Goal

Meanwhile, a report last week said OpenAI is weighing aggressive price cuts that could trigger a pricing war with rival Anthropic.

The move could bolster OpenAI’s position in the enterprise market, where Anthropic’s Claude Code platform has been gaining traction.

In April, OpenAI also reportedly projected advertising revenue of $2.5 billion this year, growing to $100 billion by 2030.

IPO Plans Take Shape

The spending and revenue figures emerge as OpenAI prepares for a public market debut.

Earlier this month, the company confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering, with reports indicating the IPO could occur as early as September and value OpenAI at up to $1 trillion.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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