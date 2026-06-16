Rivian's CEO Is Taking On Elon Musk In Humanoid Robots

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Mind Robotics

Mind Robotics was launched in late 2025 as a spin-out from the EV maker — growing from an internal initiative called “Project Synapse.”

In less than six months, the company had raised over $1 billion across three rounds: a $115 million seed led by Eclipse, a $500 million Series A co-led by Accel and Andreessen Horowitz and a $400 million follow-on led by Kleiner Perkins.

The latest round valued Mind Robotics at $3.4 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Mind’s first product is expected within a year, and Rivian will be the startup’s first customer, using its Normal, Illinois assembly plant as a live deployment environment for AI-powered humanoid robots.

The structure is a deliberate departure from Tesla Inc.‘s (NASDAQ:TSLA) approach.

Elon Musk is developing Optimus inside Tesla — mass production began in January 2026, with 50,000 units targeted by year-end.

Scaringe is keeping the two companies legally separate, with Rivian feeding production data to Mind for AI model training while retaining equity upside.

“We realized it was such a big opportunity that deserved to be its own company,” Scaringe said at Rivian’s R2 launch event in Park City last week, according to CNBC.

He sees a multitrillion-dollar total addressable market for industrial labor and believes the window is closing fast.

“The rate at which this is moving is far faster — like an order of magnitude faster — than the average person in society understands,” he said.

The Competitors

The humanoid robotics race is crowded.

Figure AI is already deploying robots commercially at BMW, while Tesla’s Gen 3 Optimus is in 24/7 factory use at Fremont.

Mind has yet to ship a product. But Scaringe’s pitch to investors rests on a thesis: most robotics startups are engineering for human biomechanics when the real manufacturing value lives in dexterous, reasoning-capable hands.

Scaringe isn’t predicting an overnight robot takeover. He says the simplest, most repetitive tasks go to machines first — with complex, judgment-heavy work staying human for years.

The labor shortage in automotive manufacturing, he argues, makes that transition less a threat than a necessity.

The first Mind robot is coming soon. Whether it can keep pace with Optimus is the $3.4 billion question.

This image was generated using artificial intelligence via ChatGPT.