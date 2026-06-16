What Is Going On With Meta Stock On Tuesday?

Meta shares attempted to stabilize near the $595 level after a multimonth decline. The stock’s gains stood out as the broader technology sector came under pressure.

Technical Picture Remains Weak

Meta continues to trade below its key moving averages. The stock is 1.3% below its 20-day simple moving average, 4.4% below its 50-day average, 5.7% below its 100-day average and 9.5% below its 200-day average.

The 20-day moving average remains below the 50-day moving average. In addition, the death cross that formed in December 2025, when the 50-day average fell below the 200-day average, continues to signal a bearish longer-term trend.

The relative strength index stands at 47.51, indicating neutral momentum. The reading suggests the stock is neither oversold nor overbought and remains in a consolidation phase.

A move back above the low $600 range would improve the short-term outlook. However, Meta would need to reclaim its intermediate moving averages before the longer-term trend turns positive.

Key resistance sits near $625, close to the 50-day moving average. Support is around $595, a level that buyers are currently defending.

AI Search Feature Draws Attention

Meta introduced an AI Mode for Facebook Search on Monday that answers user queries using public content from Facebook Groups and Reels instead of displaying a traditional list of links.

The feature has fueled optimism that Meta could unlock a new revenue opportunity through AI-powered search. One analyst estimated the business could eventually generate as much as $10 billion in annual revenue.

Earnings And Analyst Outlook

Wall Street expects Meta to report second-quarter results on July 29. Analysts project earnings of $7.18 per share, up from $7.14 a year earlier. Revenue is expected to reach $60.19 billion, compared with $47.52 billion in the prior-year quarter.

The stock trades at about 21.6 times earnings and carries a consensus Buy rating with an average analyst price forecast of $823.08. Recent analyst actions include:

RBC Capital maintained an Outperform rating with an $810 price forecast on June 1.

maintained an Outperform rating with an $810 price forecast on June 1. Rosenblatt maintained a Buy rating with a $1,015 price forecast on May 28.

maintained a Buy rating with a $1,015 price forecast on May 28. Wells Fargo maintained an Overweight rating and lowered its price forecast to $765 on May 20.

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Meta scores well on fundamentals but continues to lag on momentum, according to Benzinga Edge.

The stock has a Momentum score of 13.9, reflecting recent price weakness. Its Quality score of 85.51 and Growth score of 88.67 highlight the company’s strong fundamentals and long-term growth profile. Meanwhile, its Value score of 52.19 suggests the shares are fairly valued relative to peers.

ETF Exposure

Meta is one of the largest holdings in several growth-focused exchange-traded funds, including:

Strong inflows or outflows in these funds can create additional buying or selling pressure for Meta shares.

META Stock Price Activity: Meta Platforms shares were up 0.30% at $595.27 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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