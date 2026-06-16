Seagate Stock Hits 52-Week High - Here's Why

Morgan Stanley Sees Longer HDD Shortage Cycle

Seagate extended its rally after analysts continued to lift expectations for the stock. The latest analyst snapshot shows a Buy consensus, with recent price forecasts rising from Morgan Stanley to $1,035 on Monday, JPMorgan to $920 (from $775) on June 12, and Mizuho to $1,090 (from $875) on June 8.

Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring raised Seagate's price forecast to $1,035 from $767 and kept an Overweight rating, calling Seagate the firm's "Top Pick."

Woodring said recent Asia checks showed broader and stronger hard disk drive demand, with shortages now expected through at least 2028 and pricing moving meaningfully higher.

Morgan Stanley estimates HDD demand is growing 40% to 50% annually, ahead of 30% to 35% supply growth. The firm also said Seagate and Western Digital's fiscal 2028 EPS estimates now sit roughly 70% above Street consensus.

Seagate Breakout Shows Strong But Stretched Momentum

Seagate stock is trading higher as buyers keep leaning into its powerful uptrend, even as risk appetite is softer in parts of tech. The Nasdaq is down 1.21% while the S&P 500 has shed 0.26%.

STX is extended above its major trend gauges, trading 19.9% above the 20-day SMA ($862.21) and 153.1% above the 200-day SMA ($408.55), which keeps the longer-term trend firmly bullish but also raises the odds of sharp pullbacks. The 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA, and the 50-day SMA is above the 200-day SMA—a classic "trend stacked" structure that typically attracts dip-buyers.

RSI is the key momentum tell right now: at 71.20, it's in overbought territory, which signals the move is getting stretched and more vulnerable to a cooldown or sideways digestion. RSI first pushed into overbought territory in June, and the stock also logged a swing high in June—so traders will be watching whether this breakout holds or quickly fades back into the prior range.

The stock is also trading above its prior 52-week high ($1032.52), which turns that old ceiling into a level the market may try to defend on any pullback. If price slips back under that prior high, it can trigger faster profit-taking because late breakout buyers often use that area as their "line in the sand."

Key Support : $862.21 — aligns with the 20-day SMA, a common first dip-buying area in strong trends

: $862.21 — aligns with the 20-day SMA, a common first dip-buying area in strong trends Key Resistance: $1032.52 — prior 52-week high zone that can act as a breakout "pivot" area

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the July 28, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $5.04 (Up from $2.59 YoY)

: $5.04 (Up from $2.59 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $3.48 Billion (Up from $2.44 Billion YoY)

: $3.48 Billion (Up from $2.44 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 96.7x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because STX carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

STX Price Action: Seagate Technology shares were up 2.29% at $1042.18 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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