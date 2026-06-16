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Mobile Phone Displaying Western Digital Corporation Logo
June 16, 2026 10:25 AM 2 min read

The Storage Squeeze: Why Western Digital Smashed Through 52-Week Highs in Blistering AI Rerating

Western Digital Corp‘s (NASDAQ:WDC) stock price rose on Tuesday as a global memory-stock rally and stronger analyst expectations lifted sentiment around the company’s earnings prospects.

Western Digital, currently up about 5%, is outpacing a mixed broader market. The Dow rose 0.19%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq traded slightly lower.

Technical Setup Remains Strong But Stretched

Western Digital remained in a firm bullish trend, trading about 31% above its 20-day simple moving average of $526.68, 52% above its 50-day average of $456.29, and 169% above its 200-day average of $256.63.

The stock’s RSI stood at 71.62, placing it in overbought territory, while MACD slipped below its signal line, suggesting upside pressure was cooling even as the price stayed near highs. The longer-term trend still favored bulls, with the 20-day average above the 50-day average and a golden cross in July 2025, while the stock’s move above its prior 52-week high of $658.80 focused attention on whether it can hold former breakout zones on any pullback.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the July 29, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

  • EPS Estimate: $3.27 (Up from $1.66 YoY)
  • Revenue Estimate: $3.69 Billion (Up from $2.60 Billion YoY)
  • Valuation: P/E of 39.1x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because WDC carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

WDC Stock Price Activity: Western Digital shares were up about 5% at last check on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Shutterstock

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