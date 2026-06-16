The German technology company said demand came from advanced PCB and substrate manufacturing technologies used in AI infrastructure and next-generation optical module supply chains.

Schmid Orders Driven By AI Demand

The recent orders cover Schmid's InfinityLine Production Equipment for High-Density Interconnect Multilayer and modified Semi-Additive Processing applications.

The equipment supports AI servers, high-speed networking, optical communication modules, and next-generation data infrastructure.

Most orders came from customers in China, Taiwan and South Korea, with additional business in Europe. HDI-ML was the largest contributor, driven by capacity expansion and technology upgrades for advanced multilayer printed circuit boards.

Schmid said total order intake from Jan. 1 through June 15, reached about 43 million euros.

SCHMID Expands China Footprint

Recently, Schmid announced plans for a new company-owned manufacturing campus in Zhongshan, Guangdong Province, China.

The Freudenstadt, Germany-based manufacturer signed preliminary agreements with local authorities to combine two leased facilities in China into a single company-owned campus.

The site is expected to nearly double effective manufacturing capacity, with operations targeted around mid-2027.

Technical Outlook: Trend And Key Moving Averages

Currently, Schmid’s stock price is $6.80, which is about 8.5% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $6.41 and 13% above its 50-day SMA of $6.15.

The stock is also trading 1.9% above its 100-day SMA of $6.82, indicating a generally bullish trend.

The RSI sits at 51.84, suggesting that the stock is in a neutral zone, neither overbought nor oversold, which could indicate potential for further upward movement if momentum builds.

The 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA, signaling a bullish trend, while the 50-day SMA has crossed above the 200-day SMA, confirming a golden cross, a typically bullish signal.

This technical setup suggests that the stock may continue to find support as it navigates through current price levels.

SHMD Price Action

Schmid Group shares were up over 10% at last check on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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