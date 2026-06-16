Solidion Technology's New Battery Update, Stock Soars

The Dallas-based battery technology company said its BEEP technology improves solid-state battery performance by increasing energy and power densities while reducing weight, volume, and cost.

Solidion Unveils BEEP Battery Technology

Solidion said BEEP directly stacks and connects bipolar electrodes and solid electrolyte layers in series and parallel to create a solid-state battery pack.

The design eliminates the need for individual cells and modules and reduces reliance on multiple housings, connectors, and fire-mitigation systems.

The company said BEEP requires fewer casings and connectors, making the pack simpler to manufacture. Solidion said the technology supports eVTOL aircraft, drones, robots, AI data centers, space infrastructure, and devices.

Solidion's Recent Financing

Last week, Solidion entered a securities purchase agreement with a new institutional investor for a $35 million private placement of 2,333,000 common shares.

The company said the proceeds will fully fund operations through 2028.

It will also support Extreme-Climate Battery commercialization, customer demand, inventory expansion, prototype development and working capital.

Solidion develops next-generation battery materials, components, and high-performance batteries. The company said it holds more than 385 patents and recently secured seven new U.S. patents for silane-gas-free anode materials.

Critical Levels To Watch for STI Stock

STI remains extended but firmly in an uptrend, trading above its 20-day SMA and 200-day SMA ($7.91).

The moving-average structure stays bullish, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA and a golden cross in June (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA).

For momentum, the MACD is above its signal line, and the histogram is positive, indicating improving momentum relative to the prior downswing.

Key Support : $13.26 — the 20-day SMA is the nearest widely watched trend gauge after the recent surge

: $13.26 — the 20-day SMA is the nearest widely watched trend gauge after the recent surge Key Resistance: $46.00 — the 52-week high from June is the big overhead reference for any longer-term breakout attempt

How Solidion Technology Ranks On Momentum And Market Signals

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Solidion Technology, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 99.51) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Solidion Technology's Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story, suggesting strong market-beating performance.

STI Price Action: Solidion Tech shares were up 6.66% at $22.29 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock