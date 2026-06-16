What's Going On With Intel Stock Tuesday?

The stock recently climbed near its 52-week high, while broader market futures were little changed. Nasdaq futures rose 0.10%, and S&P 500 futures were flat.

The premarket decline appears to reflect profit-taking rather than a change in the broader trend. Intel remains near the top of its 52-week range. Traders are now watching whether buyers defend key support levels or allow the stock to retreat toward its major moving averages.

Technical Analysis

Intel remains in a strong long-term uptrend. The stock has surged 516.49% over the past year. It trades about 9.8% above its 20-day simple moving average of $114.63 and 29.4% above its 50-day simple moving average of $97.24.

The broader trend also remains bullish. The 20-day moving average sits above the 50-day moving average, while the 50-day remains above the 200-day moving average. This golden-cross structure, which formed in August 2025, continues to support the longer-term outlook. However, Intel is now far above its 200-day moving average of $54.02. That often increases the risk of short-term pullbacks.

Momentum is beginning to soften. The MACD remains below its signal line, and the histogram has turned negative. This suggests buying momentum is fading unless bulls regain control.

The stock is also trading just below its 52-week high of $132.75. If sellers remain active, traders will likely watch the 20-day and 50-day moving averages as the next key support area.

Key resistance stands at $126.50. Key support is near $102.50, where buyers previously stepped in.

Earnings And Analyst Outlook

Intel is expected to report second-quarter results on July 23, 2026.

Wall Street expects earnings of 19 cents per share, compared with a loss of 10 cents a year earlier. Revenue is projected to rise to $14.40 billion from $12.86 billion.

The analyst consensus rating remains Hold with an average price forecast of $82.33. Recent analyst actions include:

Bank of America Securities upgraded the stock to Buy and raised its price forecast to $135 on June 11.

upgraded the stock to Buy and raised its price forecast to $135 on June 11. Barclays maintained Equal Weight and increased its price forecast to $100 on June 1.

maintained Equal Weight and increased its price forecast to $100 on June 1. Wells Fargo maintained Equal Weight and lifted its price forecast to $110 on June 1.

maintained Equal Weight and lifted its price forecast to $110 on June 1.

ETF Exposure

Intel represents a meaningful holding in several semiconductor and value-focused exchange-traded funds.

Large fund inflows or outflows in these ETFs could create additional buying or selling pressure in Intel shares.

Price Action

INTC Stock Price Activity: Intel shares were down 1.34% at $126.15 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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