What's Going On With Marvell Technology Stock Tuesday?

The modest decline appears to reflect profit-taking rather than a shift in sentiment. Marvell remains in a strong long-term uptrend, although the stock is approaching resistance near its previous highs. At the same time, positive index futures suggest investors continue to favor risk assets ahead of the opening bell.

Technical Picture Remains Bullish

Marvell continues to trade well above its major moving averages. The stock sits 26.8% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), 62.9% above its 50-day SMA, 124.1% above its 100-day SMA, and 177.8% above its 200-day SMA.

The moving-average structure also remains constructive. The 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA, while the 50-day SMA remains above the 200-day SMA following a golden cross in October 2025. Over the past 12 months, the stock has gained 338.63%.

Momentum indicators remain favorable. The MACD is above its signal line, indicating buyers continue to hold the upper hand. However, resistance around $324, near the 52-week high, could limit near-term gains.

Earnings And Analyst Outlook

Marvell is expected to report earnings on Aug. 27, 2026. Analysts expect earnings of 87 cents per share, up from 67 cents a year earlier, on revenue of $2.70 billion versus $2.01 billion last year.

The stock trades at about 106.1 times earnings, reflecting a premium valuation. Wall Street maintains a Buy consensus with an average price forecast of $233.50.

Recent analyst actions include Rosenblatt maintaining a Buy rating with a $240 price forecast, B. Riley Securities raising its price forecast to $345, and Barclays raising its price forecast to $275.

Price Action

MRVL Stock Price Activity: Marvell Technology shares were trading down 1.42% at $304.50 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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