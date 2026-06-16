Opposition to artificial intelligence (AI) data centers is accelerating across the United States, with local resistance blocking or delaying at least 75 projects worth about $130 billion in the first quarter of 2026, according to a new report.

The report by Data Center Watch published earlier this month, covering January through March, said Q1 marked the largest single-quarter concentration of disrupted data center developments on record, underscoring growing regulatory, environmental, and community pushback against rapid AI infrastructure expansion.

Resistance Goes National

Data Center Watch said pushback is no longer limited to isolated local disputes.

The number of active opposition groups more than doubled since the end of Q4 2025, reaching communities across 49 states. Petition signatures collected in the first quarter alone nearly matched all signatures gathered in the second half of 2025.

The research firm said opposition is expanding beyond neighborhood groups into broader advocacy networks focused on energy use, water consumption, land use and rising utility costs.

A Gallup survey published in May found 71% of Americans oppose AI data centers being built near their homes, with 48% strongly opposed. Respondents cited concerns around electricity use, water consumption, pollution, noise and higher utility bills.

Political Pressure Builds

The backlash is increasingly moving into state legislatures.

According to Data Center Watch, more than 300 state data center bills were filed in just the first six weeks of 2026. Statewide moratorium proposals were introduced in 14 states from both sides of the political aisle. Maine came within one House vote of becoming the first U.S. state to impose a statewide data center ban.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) recently sought answers from major infrastructure investors over data center deals, warning that firms involved in both utilities and data centers could benefit from rising electricity demand while passing costs to consumers.

Warren said AI data centers are doubling electricity demand, adding that rapid AI expansion is putting more pressure on the U.S. power grid.

AI's Power Demand Surges

Goldman Sachs estimates global data center electricity demand could surge 220% by 2030, rising by 905 terawatt-hours to 1,350 TWh. About 60% of that new demand is expected to come from the U.S.

Data centers currently account for about 6% of total U.S. electricity demand, but that figure could rise to 11% by 2030, according to Goldman Sachs.

Data Center Watch said opposition to data centers is becoming part of the mainstream conversation, signaling that resistance to AI infrastructure is no longer a fringe issue but a growing national debate.

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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