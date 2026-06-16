Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) stock saw a sharp surge in momentum score, jumping from 52.5 to 63.03 on a week-over-week basis.

Momentum score is a metric that shows how strongly a stock's price is trending over time by analyzing recent price movements and trading volume, helping indicate the strength and direction of its current trend.

AI Server Boom Drives Dell Growth

Dell Technologies posted a dramatic acceleration in its AI infrastructure segment, with AI server revenue jumping 757% year-over-year in its latest quarter, reported Barchart.

The company also reported a 300% rise in AI server shipments and an 81% increase in average selling prices, signaling strong pricing power amid rising demand.

Goldman Sachs also raised its long-term outlook for the sector, projecting the AI server market could reach $1.24 trillion by 2030, up from its prior estimate.

The firm also increased forecasts for traditional server demand through 2030, citing stronger unit growth and higher average selling prices.

Michael Dell's net worth increased by $72 billion this year to $213 billion, making him the sixth-wealthiest person in the world.

He owns about 40% of Dell Technologies and also controls DFO Management, an asset management firm that manages his wealth and invests in hotels and liquid corporate credit.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings provide a detailed breakdown of Dell Technologies's price structure, showing that its short-, medium-, and long-term trends have all turned positive based on the latest data.

Dell Stock Surges After Trump’s Buy Call

President Donald Trump encouraged investors to ‘go out and buy’ Dell, praising the company’s founder on May 8.

Trader Amit criticized what he described as repeated public endorsements of the stock, arguing it reflects an unusual pattern of direct political influence on market behavior.

Price Action

Dell Technologies closed at $409.07 on Monday, up 3.41%, with pre-market trading up 0.57% on Tuesday at the time of writing.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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