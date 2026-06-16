Elon Musk Is Now Worth More Than Jeff Bezos, Sergey Brin And Larry Ellison Combined After SPCX Rally

Elon Musk Surpasses $1 Trillion

SpaceX Rally

Musk’s daily wealth gains made during the rally also resulted in the Tesla CEO exceeding the lifetime net worth of the former Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett.

Criticism Of The IPO

The milestone was also criticized by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), as well as Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), who said that Americans were “struggling” to get everyday goods and gas, while Musk became a trillionaire.

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