What's Going On With Accenture Stock Tuesday?

The modest gain came even as broader U.S. stock index futures traded lower, with Nasdaq futures slipping 0.02% and S&P 500 futures declining 0.14%.

Earnings In Focus

Accenture is scheduled to report fiscal third-quarter results on June 18. As a result, investor positioning is likely driving the stock more than technical factors. While premarket moves remain muted, the earnings report and forward guidance could trigger a sharper reaction once released.

Wall Street expects earnings of $3.71 per share, up from $3.49 a year earlier, on revenue of $18.76 billion, compared with $17.70 billion in the prior-year quarter.

The stock carries a consensus Buy rating with an average price forecast of $247.13. However, several brokerages have recently lowered their price forecasts.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to Equal-Weight and reduced its price forecast to $177 on June 15. Earlier this month, JPMorgan maintained an Overweight rating while lowering its price forecast to $201, and TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating with a reduced price forecast of $258.

Accenture, Unilever Expand AI Digital Twins Partnership

The company plans to build more than 40 new digital twins over the next 18 months to improve product quality, boost efficiency, and speed up production decisions.

Unilever said the technology has already reduced waste, lowered energy consumption, and increased capacity at several manufacturing sites worldwide.

The initiative builds on the company’s broader AI strategy and supports its long-term supply chain and sustainability goals.

Technical Analysis

The longer-term trend remains bearish. Accenture trades 6.1% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), 7.8% below its 50-day SMA, 16.8% below its 100-day SMA, and 26.8% below its 200-day SMA.

In addition, the 20-day SMA remains below the 50-day SMA, while the 50-day SMA sits below the 200-day SMA. This pattern points to persistent selling pressure.

Momentum also remains weak. The MACD sits below its signal line, while the histogram remains negative, indicating that buying momentum continues to fade.

Investors will also watch key technical levels after the stock recently traded near its May 52-week low. Immediate resistance stands at $184.50, while support is seen near $156. A break below support could increase downside pressure, while a move above resistance would improve the technical outlook.

ACN Stock Price Activity: Accenture shares were up 0.27% at $165.81 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Tobias Arhelger via Shutterstock