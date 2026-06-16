On Monday, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) warned that artificial intelligence is accelerating new national security risks and called for mandatory federal reporting on how terrorist groups may be using generative AI tools.

AI Terrorism Risk Bill Pushes Federal Transparency

In a post on X, Scott said that "AI is creating a world of possibilities; it's also creating new National Security threats."

He added that the U.S. must remain "safe and strong."

Scott said his proposed "Generative AI Terrorism Risk Assessment Act" would require the federal government to issue regular, public reports assessing how terror organizations could be leveraging AI technologies.

He added that the goal is to ensure policymakers and the public are "putting out regular, PUBLIC threat assessments on how terror groups are using AI."

AI Security Crackdown Grows

Earlier, FBI Director Kash Patel ordered counterterrorism teams to remain on high alert, saying federal units were "fully engaged on the situation overseas" and Joint Terrorism Task Forces were working "24/7" to disrupt potential threats.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said she was coordinating with federal partners to monitor and prevent risks to the homeland.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) signed an executive order requiring companies seeking state contracts to adopt safeguards against AI misuse and mandating watermarks on AI-generated images and videos to reduce misinformation and deepfakes.

The Pentagon also designated Anthropic as a supply-chain risk, limiting its use in military-related contracting.

Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas cautioned users against abusing AI tools after a viral video showed the company's Comet browser completing a Coursera assignment in seconds.

"Absolutely don't do this," Srinivas said in response to the clip, which sparked debate over academic integrity and AI misuse.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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