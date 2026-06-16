Draper Links SpaceX IPO To Scientific Reframing

On Monday, in a post on X, Draper suggested that the company's massive IPO — following SpaceX's listing at $135 per share — represents more than a financial event. He argued it could push science to reconsider foundational ideas about matter and energy.

"In the wake of the SpaceX IPO, with space being the final frontier, I think it is time for science to rethink their fundamental theories," Draper wrote.

He added that what he described as a visual representation of atoms highlights a "natural balance" in nature, before suggesting a shift in perspective. "If instead of looking at this as mass and energy, let's just look at it as energy."

Draper also referenced a broader philosophical view, quoting a friend: "We are all energy."

SpaceX IPO Breaks Records And Fuels Market Optimism

SpaceX went public on Friday, selling 555.6 million shares at $135 each and raising about $75 billion, making it the largest IPO in history, surpassing Saudi Aramco's 2019 listing.

The stock climbed sharply in early trading, closing Monday at $192.50, a nearly 20% jump from its IPO price, while briefly touching higher levels in pre-market trading.

Wall Street Raises Expectations As IPO Momentum Builds

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, SpaceX is showing a positive price trend across the short, medium and long-term timeframes.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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