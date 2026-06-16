Meta's New AI Search Could Generate $10 Billion A Year— And Challenge Google's Dominance

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) unveiled an artificial intelligence (AI) tool within Facebook Search on Monday, which could potentially rake in billions in yearly revenue, according to an analyst.

The new feature, dubbed “AI Mode,” uses Meta’s AI to answer search queries with results from public content in Groups and Reels, instead of providing a generic list of search results. The AI Mode is powered by Muse Spark, an AI model that Meta introduced in April, and the first significant model developed by Meta Superintelligence Labs, led by ex-Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang.

The launch also introduced AI-powered photo and video editing tools, including collage cutout templates, video transitions, and presets that let users change their clothing, hairstyle, and accessories in photos.

Meta Challenges Google’s Dominance

Meta was reported in October 2024 to be developing its own AI-powered search engine that crawls the web and delivers answers directly to users through the Meta AI chatbot.

Muse Spark Powers AI Search

The company plans to open-source future versions and generate revenue by offering developers API access to the model, which currently powers the Meta AI assistant across its app and desktop platform.

Despite heavy AI spending weighing on investor sentiment, analyst Mark Nowak believes Meta's new AI search tool could help boost confidence in the company.

Meta holds a quality rating of 85.51% and a growth rating of 88.67%, according to Benzinga's Proprietary Edge Rankings. The Benzinga Growth metric evaluates a stock’s historical earnings and revenue expansion across multiple timeframes, prioritizing both long-term trends and recent performance.

META Price Action: On a year-to-date basis, Meta stock declined 8.75%, as per data from Benzinga Pro. On Monday, it climbed 4.77% to close at $593.48.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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