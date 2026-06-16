Musk's Wealth Surge Sparks Comparison With Oracle Of Omaha

On Monday, Pompliano posted on X that SpaceX's public listing triggered a dramatic increase in Musk's fortune, which resulted in a daily wealth gain that exceeded the lifetime net worth of the former Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Elon Musk's net worth stands at $1.27 trillion, reflecting a +$164 billion last change, while Buffett's net worth is at $148 billion.

Buffett's Long-Standing View On Musk

Buffett has previously offered measured praise for Musk while maintaining distance from his companies. In a 2019 Yahoo Finance interview, Buffett called Musk a "remarkable guy," but added, "I think he has room for improvement, and he would say the same thing."

Despite never investing in Tesla, Buffett has acknowledged Musk's achievements. "Taking on General Motors, Ford, Toyota Motors, that have all this stuff. He’s got an idea, and he’s winning," he said in a 2022 interview with Charlie Rose.

Musk, in turn, has called Buffett's investing style "super boring," though he has expressed respect for his success.

Charlie Munger's Mixed Perspective

The late Charlie Munger, Buffett's longtime business partner, also had a nuanced view of Musk. He once called Tesla's rise a "minor miracle," despite early skepticism.

Munger praised Musk as "a certified genius" and said, "He’s also one of the boldest men who ever came down the pike," while cautioning against overconfidence.

Notably, Berkshire never invested in Tesla or any of Musk's other ventures. Musk in 2023 said that Munger missed an opportunity in "late 2008" to invest in Tesla, when the company was valued at just $200 million.

Price Action: Tesla closed Monday at $411.15, up 1.16%, with after-hours trading at $408.98, down 0.53%. SpaceX ended at $192.50, up 19.60% during the regular hours and moved to $199.21 in after-hours trading, gaining 3.49%, according to Benzinga Pro.

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, Tesla's stock growth score is in the 88th percentile, supported by strong performance across the short, medium and long-term timeframes.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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