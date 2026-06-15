Why Astera Labs Shares Are Jumping Ahead Of Nasdaq-100 Entry

The move is also getting a tailwind from a risk-on tape, with the Nasdaq (QQQ) up 3.12% and Technology (XLK) leading sectors higher at 3.76%.

Why Nasdaq-100 Inclusion Boosts Astera Labs Stock

The changes take effect before the market opens on June 22.

Because ETFs and passive funds tracking the Nasdaq-100 (including QQQ, which manages over $300 billion) must own the new constituents, that mechanical demand can create sustained buying pressure into the rebalance.

Market conditions are supportive today, with the S&P 500 up 1.93% and breadth positive. The advance/decline ratio is 1.8, with seven sectors advancing. In that context, ALAB's strength reflects stock-specific fuel plus a strong tech day.

Astera Labs Stock: Key Levels and Momentum Insights

Astera Labs has shown impressive performance over the past year, with a staggering 12-month gain of 312.61%.

Currently, the stock price sits significantly above its moving averages: 26.7% above the 20-day SMA, 63% above the 50-day SMA, and 115.9% above the 200-day SMA.

The MACD indicator is currently below its signal line, indicating a potential cooling of momentum after recent gains. This suggests that while the stock is performing well, caution may be warranted as upward pressure appears to be fading.

Astera Labs Earnings Preview: What Analysts Expect

The next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the August 4, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 64 cents (Up from 44 cents YoY)

: 64 cents (Up from 44 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $360.21 million (Up from $191.93 million YoY)

: $360.21 million (Up from $191.93 million YoY) Valuation: P/E of 248.1x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $237.69. Recent analyst moves include:

Evercore ISI Group : Outperform (Raises Target to $297.00) (May 19)

: Outperform (Raises Target to $297.00) (May 19) Barclays : Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $200.00) (May 7)

: Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $200.00) (May 7) JP Morgan: Overweight (Raises Target to $280.00) (May 6)

ALAB Price Action: Astera Labs shares were up 5.87% at $388.70 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $390.98, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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