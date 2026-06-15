What's Going On With Amazon Stock Monday?

Amazon shares outpaced the broader market, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining 3.08% and the S&P 500 advancing 1.93%.

Investor sentiment improved after the United States and Iran reached a peace agreement that reduced fears of further disruptions to global energy supplies. Crude oil prices fell roughly 5% to two-month lows, while Treasury yields dropped to their lowest levels in a month.

Amazon Technical Analysis

Despite Monday’s advance, Amazon remains in a consolidation phase. The stock is trading below its 20-day and 50-day simple moving averages, signaling that near-term momentum remains under pressure.

However, the longer-term trend remains intact. Shares continue to trade above both the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, while a bullish “golden cross” formed in May when the 50-day moving average moved above the 200-day moving average.

Technical indicators suggest momentum has cooled in recent weeks. The MACD remains below its signal line, indicating buyers may need additional catalysts to sustain a breakout.

Traders are watching resistance near $275, just below the stock’s 52-week high of $278.56. Support is seen around $226.50.

Earnings And Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the July 30, 2026 (estimated) earnings report. Analysts expect earnings per share of $1.82, up from $1.68 a year earlier, on revenue of $195.94 billion versus $167.70 billion last year.

AMZN Stock Price Activity: Amazon.com shares were up 3.25% at $246.30 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock