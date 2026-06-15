Navitas Stock Rises As Tech Rally Lifts AI Power Play

Monday's move appeared more tied to the broader bid for tech stocks than to a new company-specific announcement. NVTS has been a momentum-heavy name, with a 12-month gain of 230%, making it more sensitive to Nasdaq strength.

The stock is also holding above short-term trend gauges, helping explain why investors continue buying dips during stronger market sessions.

Earlier June AI Infrastructure Update

Navitas said the collaboration positions its GaNFast technology for rising AI GPU power demands. The company highlighted an 800 V-to-6 V power distribution board design using 16 GaNFast FETs, targeting 97.5% peak efficiency at a 1 MHz switching frequency and power density of 2100 W/in³.

Dilution Concerns Remain In Focus

Investor sentiment also reflects dilution concerns after a Form 8-K showed Navitas issued 3.28 million Class A shares under a 2021 Business Combination Agreement.

Navitas has issued 6.56 million shares under the agreement, while former stockholders remain eligible for up to 10 million additional shares.

Critical Technical Levels for NVTS Stock to Watch

From a trend standpoint, NVTS is still in a bullish structure: it's trading 2.4% above its 20-day SMA ($25.18) and 36% above its 50-day SMA ($18.96), with even more separation versus the 100-day SMA ($14.00) and 200-day SMA ($11.42). consolidation.

Momentum looks more "reset" than overheated right now, with RSI at 50.85 (neutral).

Zooming out, the most important reference points are the June swing high (which also marked the 52-week high at $34.17) and the March swing low, which frames the current range traders are working within.

Key Support: $23.50 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in, and it sits close to the 20-day EMA ($23.90), making it a practical "line in the sand" for short-term trend control

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) Earnings Preview for August 2026

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the August 3, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 5 cents (Down from Loss of 5 cents YoY)

: Loss of 5 cents (Down from Loss of 5 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $9.97 million (Down from $14.49 million YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $18.00. Recent analyst moves include:

Rosenblatt : Neutral (Raises Target to $13.00) (May 6)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $13.00) (May 6) Needham : Buy (Raises Target to $21.00) (May 6)

: Buy (Raises Target to $21.00) (May 6) Baird: Outperform (Raises Target to $20.00) (May 4)

NVTS Stock Price Activity: Navitas Semiconductor shares were trading 2.01% higher at $25.39 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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