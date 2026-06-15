What Is Going On With Microsoft Stock On Monday?

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock gained on Monday as investors favored artificial intelligence-related technology stocks during a broad market rally.

Market Rally Lifts Microsoft

Microsoft traded higher as major U.S. indexes advanced. The tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.68%, while the S&P 500 rose 1.55%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.08%, and the Russell 2000 climbed 1.23%.

The rally followed President Donald Trump's announcement of a peace agreement with Iran, which pushed crude oil prices lower and improved sentiment toward growth stocks.

Cramer Says Microsoft Could Tap AI Funding Window

CNBC's Jim Cramer said SpaceX’s historic debut could open the door for major tech companies, including Microsoft, to sell stock and fund their AI buildouts.

He also said the listing could prompt Anthropic to accelerate its IPO timeline.

Technical Setup Still Needs Repair

Microsoft remained in a longer-term repair phase despite Monday's bounce. The stock was down 16.76% over the past 12 months and traded below every major moving average.

Microsoft traded about 5% below its 20-day simple moving average and about 12% below its 200-day simple moving average.

The 20-day simple moving average remained above the 50-day simple moving average, signaling some near-term improvement. However, the death cross from January, when the 50-day moving average fell below the 200-day average, continued to keep the broader trend under pressure.

Momentum Remains Cautious

Microsoft's MACD remained below its signal line, and the histogram stayed negative, suggesting upside momentum was cooling unless buyers could rebuild trend strength.

In plain terms, the setup suggests the latest rebound still needs follow-through to confirm a stronger trend.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the July 29, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $4.23 (Up from $3.65 YoY)

: $4.23 (Up from $3.65 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $87.61 Billion (Up from $76.44 Billion YoY)

: $87.61 Billion (Up from $76.44 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 23.3x (Suggests fair valuation relative to peers)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because MSFT carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

MSFT Stock Price Activity: Microsoft shares were up 2.71% at $401.34 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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