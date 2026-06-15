What Is Going On With Meta Stock On Monday?

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ:META) stock rose on Monday as investors moved back into large-cap technology stocks amid a broader market rally and improving risk appetite.

Market Rally Lifts Meta

Meta gained on Monday as U.S. stock futures advanced after President Donald Trump announced a peace agreement with Iran.

The development pushed crude oil prices lower and improved sentiment toward growth-oriented stocks. The Nasdaq is up 3.20% while the S&P 500 has gained 1.99%.

With no company-specific catalyst driving the move, Meta benefited from the broader risk-on environment and continued strength in technology stocks.

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Technical Setup Still Shows Pressure

Despite Monday's bounce, Meta still traded below its major moving averages. The stock stood about 1.7% below its 20-day simple moving average of $604.21 and roughly 9.8% below its 200-day simple moving average of $658.09.

The 20-day simple moving average remained below the 50-day simple moving average, while the death cross that formed in December 2025 continued to signal longer-term pressure.

Momentum Needs Follow-Through

Meta's MACD remained below its signal line with a negative histogram, suggesting upside momentum was still cooling unless buyers could sustain follow-through.

From a levels standpoint, the stock was trying to stabilize near a nearby pivot zone, but it likely needs to reclaim key overhead areas to shift the intermediate trend.

Key resistance sits near $625, a round number close to the 50-day simple moving average at $621.83. Key support sits near $592.50, a nearby pivot area where buyers have recently stepped in.

Earnings And Analyst Outlook

Meta's next major catalyst is its estimated July 29, 2026, earnings report.

Analysts expect earnings of $7.18 per share, up from $7.14 a year earlier, and revenue of $60.19 billion, up from $47.52 billion year over year.

The stock trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.6x, suggesting a fair valuation relative to peers.

ETF Exposure Could Amplify Moves

Meta has a 7.92% weight in the Capital Group Growth ETF, an 8.55% weight in the First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, and an 8.76% weight in the Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF.

Because Meta carries large weights in these funds, significant ETF inflows or outflows could trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

META Stock Price Activity: Meta Platforms shares were up 5.87% at $600.24 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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