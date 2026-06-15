SanDisk Obliterates All-Time Highs As Global Peace Triggers Historic Tech Breakout

SanDisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) stock surged on Monday as easing geopolitical tensions, lower oil prices, and stronger U.S. stock futures helped lift risk appetite across growth and technology stocks.

Geopolitical Relief Supports Risk Appetite

At the same time, Dow futures rose 380 points, or 0.74%, S&P 500 futures gained 0.97%, and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 1.62%.

The stronger tape helped support growth and technology stocks, including semiconductor and storage names.

SanDisk continues to benefit from the AI infrastructure buildout as demand rises for high-performance NAND storage and enterprise SSDs.

Growing data center and cloud deployments continue to support demand for storage products tied to AI workloads.

Technical Setup Shows Breakout Momentum

SanDisk remains in an extended longer-term uptrend. The stock traded 29.6% above its 20-day simple moving average of $1,623.76 and 267.2% above its 200-day simple moving average of $573.06.

The 20-day average remains above the 50-day average, while the 50-day average remains above the 200-day average. That bullish alignment suggests buyers have controlled the trend for months.

SanDisk traded above its prior 52-week high of $2,021.65, placing the stock in breakout territory rather than inside an older trading range.

The most recent swing low came in March, while the recent swing high came in June. That setup frames the current move as a continuation rather than an early-stage reversal.

Earnings And Analyst Outlook

SanDisk's next major catalyst is its estimated Aug. 13, 2026, earnings report. Analysts expect earnings of $33.34 per share, up from 29 cents a year earlier, and revenue of $8.24 billion, up from $1.90 billion year over year.

The stock trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.7 times, reflecting a premium valuation relative to peers. SanDisk carries a Buy consensus rating with an average price target of $1,619.81.

Recent analyst actions include Mizuho maintaining an Outperform rating and raising its target to $2,200, BofA Securities maintaining a Buy rating and raising its target to $2,100, and Cantor Fitzgerald maintaining an Overweight rating and raising its target to $2,900.

ETF Exposure Could Amplify Moves

SanDisk has a 4.04% weight in the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, a 7.74% weight in the First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF, and a 3.72% weight in the Bushido Capital US Equity ETF.

Because SanDisk carries sizable weights in these funds, significant ETF inflows or outflows could trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

SNDK Stock Price Activity: SanDisk shares were up 5.85% at last check on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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