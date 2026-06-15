What's Going On With Marvell Technology Stock Monday?

The tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.68%, while the S&P 500 advanced 1.55%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.08%, while the Russell 2000 rose 1.23%.

The rally came as U.S. stock futures advanced following President Donald Trump’s announcement of a peace agreement with Iran, which sent crude oil prices lower and boosted sentiment toward growth stocks.

Technical Setup Remains Bullish

Marvell remains in a strong long-term uptrend. The stock has gained more than 320% over the past year and continues to trade well above key moving averages.

Shares are trading 25.9% above the 20-day simple moving average of $233.66 and 171.1% above the 200-day simple moving average of $108.52.

The bullish moving-average structure remains intact, with the 20-day average above the 50-day average and the 50-day average above the 200-day average following a golden cross formation in October 2025.

Momentum indicators also remain supportive. The moving average convergence divergence, or MACD, is above its signal line, and the histogram remains positive, suggesting buying pressure is strengthening.

The next major technical hurdle sits near the stock’s previous peak.

Key Resistance: $324.00, just below the 52-week high of $324.20.

Marvell Names New CFO, Reaffirms Outlook

CEO Matt Murphy said Durn’s semiconductor experience and capital markets expertise position the company well during a “once-in-a-generation AI infrastructure build-out.”

The company also reaffirmed its fiscal second-quarter 2027 outlook issued on May 27.

Earnings And Analyst Outlook

The next major catalyst is Marvell’s expected earnings report on Aug. 27, 2026.

Wall Street expects earnings of 88 cents per share, up from 67 cents a year earlier. Revenue is projected to reach $2.70 billion, compared with $2.01 billion in the prior-year period.

The stock trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.1, reflecting a premium valuation relative to many semiconductor peers.

Analyst sentiment remains positive. Marvell carries a consensus Buy rating based on 50 analyst ratings, with an average price forecast of $233.50. Recent analyst actions include:

Rosenblatt maintained a Buy rating and $240 price forecast on June 12.

maintained a Buy rating and $240 price forecast on June 12. B. Riley Securities raised its price forecast to $345 from a prior level on June 12 while maintaining a Buy rating.

raised its price forecast to $345 from a prior level on June 12 while maintaining a Buy rating. Barclays raised its price forecast to $275 on May 29 and reiterated its Overweight rating.

ETF Exposure

Marvell remains a significant holding in several semiconductor-focused exchange-traded funds:

Strong inflows or outflows in these funds can influence demand for Marvell shares through automatic portfolio rebalancing.

Price Action

MRVL Stock Price Activity: Marvell Technology shares were trading up 3.91% at $290.63 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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