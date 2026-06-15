What's Going On With Intel Stock Monday?

Nasdaq futures gained 2.22%, while S&P 500 futures rose 1.34% before the opening bell. With no company-specific catalyst driving the move, Intel appears to be benefiting from the broader risk-on environment and continued momentum in semiconductor stocks.

Technical Setup Remains Bullish

Intel remains in a strong long-term uptrend. The stock is trading about 13.7% above its 20-day simple moving average of $113.68 and roughly 141.5% above its 200-day simple moving average of $53.50.

The moving average structure remains positive. The 20-day average sits above the 50-day average, while a golden cross formed in August 2025 when the 50-day average moved above the 200-day average. This pattern often signals continued long-term strength and tends to attract dip buyers.

Momentum indicators are showing some caution. The MACD remains below its signal line, and the histogram is negative, suggesting upside momentum has cooled from earlier levels. While the broader trend remains intact, traders may look for renewed momentum before pushing the stock significantly higher.

The next key level to watch is resistance near $133, just above Intel’s 52-week high of $132.75. A breakout above that area could attract additional buying interest, while failure to clear the level may encourage profit-taking.

Earnings And Analyst Outlook

The next major catalyst is Intel’s estimated July 23, 2026, earnings report.

Analysts expect earnings of 19 cents per share, compared with a loss of 10 cents per share a year earlier. Revenue is projected to reach $14.40 billion, up from $12.86 billion in the prior-year period.

Wall Street currently maintains a Hold consensus rating on the stock, with an average price forecast of $82.33. Recent analyst actions include:

Bank of America Securities upgraded Intel to Buy and raised its price forecast to $135 on June 11.

upgraded Intel to Buy and raised its price forecast to $135 on June 11. Barclays maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased its price forecast to $100 on June 1.

maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased its price forecast to $100 on June 1. Wells Fargo maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised its price forecast to $110 on June 1.

ETF Exposure

Intel remains a significant holding in several semiconductor and value-focused exchange-traded funds. Large positions in these funds can create additional buying or selling pressure as money flows into or out of the products.

Price Action

INTC Stock Price Activity: Intel shares were up 3.38% at $128.78 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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