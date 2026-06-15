What's Going On With NVIDIA Stock Monday?

Technical Setup Remains Constructive

NVIDIA remains in a longer-term uptrend and is up 41.8% over the past 12 months. However, the stock has traded sideways in recent weeks following its May high.

At $209.21, shares sit 2.7% below the 20-day simple moving average of $214.62 but remain 0.9% above the 50-day simple moving average of $206.91. That suggests the stock is experiencing a pullback within a broader uptrend rather than a major breakdown.

The relative strength index stands at 45.74, indicating neutral momentum. Buyers and sellers appear balanced, with the stock trading between key short- and intermediate-term trend levels.

The longer-term trend remains favorable. NVIDIA’s 50-day moving average continues to trade above its 200-day moving average following a golden cross recorded in June 2025. However, shares remain below both the 20-day SMA and 20-day exponential moving average, limiting near-term upside until those levels are reclaimed.

Traders are likely watching resistance near $217, which aligns with the 20-day moving average zone. Support sits near $209, a key area that has recently acted as a base.

NVIDIA also remains comfortably above its longer-term trend indicators, trading 7.2% above its 100-day SMA and 10.3% above its 200-day SMA.

Earnings Outlook And Analyst Views

The next major catalyst is NVIDIA’s estimated Aug. 26, 2026 earnings report.

Wall Street expects earnings per share of $2.06, up from $1.04 a year earlier. Revenue is projected to reach $91.70 billion, compared with $46.74 billion in the prior-year period.

NVIDIA trades at approximately 31.4 times earnings, reflecting a premium valuation supported by strong growth expectations.

Benzinga Edge Scorecard

According to Benzinga Edge rankings, NVIDIA scores highly for Momentum, Quality and Growth, while Value remains its weakest category.

The company’s Growth score of 98.67 and Quality score of 98.2 highlight strong business fundamentals and earnings potential. However, its Value score of 7.38 reflects the premium investors are paying for that growth.

ETF Exposure Remains Significant

NVIDIA remains one of the largest holdings in several technology-focused exchange-traded funds. Because of NVIDIA’s substantial weighting in these funds, large ETF inflows or outflows can create additional buying or selling pressure in the stock.

NVIDIA Price Action

NVDA Stock Price Activity: NVIDIA shares were up 1.96% at $209.22 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock