Ray Dalio Calls For Pay Overhaul, Says 'Never Pay Based On The Job Title Alone'

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio on Sunday said companies should base employee compensation on market benchmarks rather than job titles, arguing that pay systems should reward real-world value and performance.

Dalio Pay Philosophy Explained

In a post on X, Dalio said employers should look at what people in comparable jobs with similar experience and credentials earn in the market.

He advised adding "some small premium over that" to stay competitive and attract talent.

He also stressed performance-based rewards, writing, "build in bonuses or other incentives so they will be motivated to knock the cover off the ball."

Dalio added, "Never pay based on the job title alone."

Dalio, Huang And Fibrebond Highlight Pay And Wealth Gaps

Earlier, Dalio said his early investing error in the 1980s, when he wrongly predicted a major stock market crash during a debt crisis, helped shape Bridgewater Associates into the world's largest hedge fund.

He said the mistake cost him heavily, forcing layoffs and personal financial hardship after markets rallied instead of falling.

He said, "I pay my employees as much as I can," while dismissing concerns that AI would reduce jobs, arguing instead that it would boost long-term corporate profits.

Fibrebond employees received large retention bonuses after the company's $1.7 billion sale.

Owner Graham Walker set aside about $240 million for 540 workers who had helped sustain the Louisiana manufacturer through crises.

One employee, Lesia Key, used her payout to pay off her mortgage and start a business, saying, "I can live now."

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