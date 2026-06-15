Why Is Micron Stock Surging Monday?

U.S. stock futures moved higher after President Donald Trump announced a peace agreement with Iran. The development pushed crude oil prices lower and boosted sentiment toward growth-oriented sectors.

Nasdaq futures rose 2.07%, while S&P 500 futures gained 1.25%.

Micron Technical Picture Remains Strong

Micron remains in a strong long-term uptrend. The stock is trading 18.1% above its 20-day simple moving average, 55.7% above its 50-day moving average, and 176.4% above its 200-day moving average.

The bullish moving-average setup remains intact, with the 20-day average above the 50-day average and the 50-day average above the 200-day average. That structure has supported the stock’s advance since a golden cross formed in June 2025.

However, momentum indicators suggest the rally may be cooling. The MACD remains below its signal line, and the histogram is negative, signaling slower upside momentum compared with earlier stages of the advance.

The key level to watch is resistance near $1,089.50, close to Micron’s 52-week high of $1,089.29. Traders often take profits near previous peaks, making that area an important test for the stock.

Earnings Date And Analyst Outlook

Micron is scheduled to report quarterly results on June 24.

Wall Street expects earnings of $19.61 per share, up from $1.91 a year earlier. Revenue is projected to reach $34.28 billion, compared with $9.30 billion in the prior-year period.

The stock carries a consensus Buy rating with an average analyst price forecast of $927.29. Recent analyst actions include:

Wolfe Research maintained an Outperform rating and raised its price forecast to $1,250 on June 11.

maintained an Outperform rating and raised its price forecast to $1,250 on June 11. Goldman Sachs maintained a Neutral rating and increased its price forecast to $900 on June 10.

maintained a Neutral rating and increased its price forecast to $900 on June 10. Wells Fargo maintained an Overweight rating and lifted its price forecast to $1,220 on June 8.

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Micron scores highly across several Benzinga Edge metrics. The stock holds a Momentum score of 99.56, reflecting strong relative performance. Its Quality score stands at 97.8, indicating solid underlying fundamentals.

The Growth score of 83.06 highlights continued expansion expectations, while the Value score of 10.77 suggests the shares trade at a premium valuation relative to peers.

ETF Exposure Remains Significant

Micron represents a major holding in several semiconductor-focused exchange-traded funds. Because of its sizable weighting in these funds, significant ETF inflows or outflows can create additional buying or selling pressure in Micron shares.

Micron Price Action

MU Stock Price Activity: Micron Technology shares were trading up 7.53% at $1,055.50 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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