The Elon Musk-led company closed its first trading session at $160.95, up 19.22% from its $135 IPO price, after raising $75 billion in an all-primary share offering.

Musk and other early stakeholders are subject to a 366-day lockup period.

Analysts See Long-Term Opportunity

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives called the SpaceX listing a watershed moment. He said the debut could mark the start of an “IPO supercycle” and help clear the path for future listings from companies such as Anthropic and OpenAI.

Maguire said he plans to hold his SpaceX shares “forever,” reflecting his confidence in the company’s long-term trajectory.

Maguire also pointed to Starship as a key part of SpaceX’s future opportunity, saying the company’s engineering base and infrastructure support his long-term optimism.

SpaceX Price Action

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