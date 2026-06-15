Following commercial space flight giant Space Exploration Technologies Corp.‘s (NASDAQ:SPCX) successful IPO, CEO Elon Musk thinks it may be time to make good on a promise from 2015.

Elon Musk Wants Volcanic Lair

In a post on X on Sunday, Musk quoted a post he made in 2015 as SpaceX was trying to land the Falcon 9 rocket upright, which the company eventually did in December 2015. “If this works, I’m treating myself to a volcano lair. It’s time,” Musk said in the post.

“Time to get that volcano lair I've always wanted,” Musk said, sarcastically saying that there were options “in the "Beyond" section” Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BBBY) .

SpaceX IPO Makes Elon Musk A Trillionaire

SpaceX closed its first session at $160.95, up 19%, leading to a valuation of $2.1 trillion for the company. SpaceX was already worth more than 12 aerospace and defense companies listed on the S&P 500 index.

SpaceX IPO Draws Criticism

The milestone was also criticized by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), as well as Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), who said that Americans were "struggling" to get everyday goods and gas, while Musk became a trillionaire.

Price Action: SpaceX shares were up 3.67% to $166.85 during the after-hours trading session on Friday.

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