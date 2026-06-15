Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, USA — February 20 2025: Elon Musk speaks with Newsmax Host Rob Schmitt on day 1 of the 2025 Conservative Political Action Conference.
June 15, 2026 4:24 AM 3 min read

Elon Musk Revives A 10-Year-Old Promise After SpaceX's Record-Breaking IPO

Following commercial space flight giant Space Exploration Technologies Corp.‘s (NASDAQ:SPCX) successful IPO, CEO Elon Musk thinks it may be time to make good on a promise from 2015.

Elon Musk Wants Volcanic Lair

In a post on X on Sunday, Musk quoted a post he made in 2015 as SpaceX was trying to land the Falcon 9 rocket upright, which the company eventually did in December 2015. “If this works, I’m treating myself to a volcano lair. It’s time,” Musk said in the post.

“Time to get that volcano lair I've always wanted,” Musk said, sarcastically saying that there were options “in the "Beyond" section” Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BBBY).

SpaceX IPO Makes Elon Musk A Trillionaire

SpaceX closed its first session at $160.95, up 19%, leading to a valuation of $2.1 trillion for the company. SpaceX was already worth more than 12 aerospace and defense companies listed on the S&P 500 index.

SpaceX IPO Draws Criticism

The milestone was also criticized by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), as well as Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), who said that Americans were "struggling" to get everyday goods and gas, while Musk became a trillionaire.

Price Action: SpaceX shares were up 3.67% to $166.85 during the after-hours trading session on Friday.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved